In Iowa, there were 749 new confirmed cases reported between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's total to 73,547.

Iowa's related death toll rose by eight to 1,216.

In Wisconsin, 1,353 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 87,603.

There were 12 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,209. 

In Illinois, 2,121 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 22 additional confirmed deaths.

That brings the state's totals to 259,909 cases and 8,295 deaths

