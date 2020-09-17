News in your town

55 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Reverse: Big Ten will try to play fall football after all

55 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

43 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 9 more in Delaware County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Making a difference: New class of Rising Stars celebrated at awards ceremony