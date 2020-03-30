Dubuque County public health and medical leaders today described how they are working locally and with state officials to prepare for the eventual surge in COVID-19 cases, which they expect to arrive in the coming weeks.
County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert told the Telegraph Herald after a press conference that state officials predict that cities across Iowa can expect a peak in COVID-19 cases in about two weeks. While that is expected to be the first peak, it is unknown if it will be the last.
"Because of spring breaks and when people were traveling, they're all expected to be back around the end of March," she said. "That gives two weeks for possible symptoms, self-isolation and all those things, to be able to count."
Five more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were announced this morning.
The county only had eight confirmed cases as of Friday, but its total now stands at 21.
Of the five cases announced today, three are people between the ages of 41 and 60, while the other two are between 61 and 80.
Dubuque County's total is tied for the fourth-highest of the state's 99 counties. Linn County now has 71 cases; Johnson County, 70; and Polk County, 61. Dallas County also has 21 cases.
Statewide, another 88 confirmed cases were announced today. That brings Iowa's total to 424 -- a 26% increase over the total as of Sunday.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said Iowa Department of Public Health officials are working to create models to help predict what that first surge could look like.
"As you can see from other Iowa communities, the number of cases are rising rapidly," she said. "With many of the predictive models out there for what’s to come, there are a number of assumptions in each, dependent on that community’s demographics. The state is developing a model that works for most communities in Iowa. They will be coming out with those shortly."
