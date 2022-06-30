No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in 10 local counties from June 23 to Wednesday.
The TH continues to track local COVID-19 data, now publishing updates on Thursdays.
Related deaths: During the seven-day period, no additional local COVID-19-related deaths were reported. Since May 26, there have been six total related deaths across the 10 counties.
Hospitalizations: There were five people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, six fewer than one week earlier and the second-lowest total during the weekly checks since April 20.
COVID-19 community level: As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as high in Jackson County, Iowa. It became the third local county to have that designation during the weekly check since the CDC unveiled this rating system around the beginning of March.
Medium ratings were assigned to Dubuque and Jones counties in Iowa, as well as Jo Daviess County, Ill. — which had a high rating last week — and Iowa County in Wisconsin. The other five local counties had a low rating.
Nationwide as of Wednesday, 56.8% of counties were rated low, while 31% were at medium level and 12.2% were at high level.
