The predicted surge in new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County hasn’t materialized yet.
Just three new confirmed cases were reported in the county Sunday, pushing its total to 191. One more related death was recorded, so the county’s total now is seven.
As part of a “targeted testing” push, samples were taken from 1,450 people in the county for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday through Friday. Those selected included employees of long-term-care facilities and people who had been in contact with residents confirmed to have the coronavirus.
On Friday, county officials said they anticipated a surge in confirmed cases of COVID-19 when those test results started coming back. The increase is anticipated to be so large that the Visiting Nurse Association can’t keep up, which prompted county Board of Health members on Friday to vote to hand over contact tracing to the state Department of Public Health, which has three teams of 50 ready to tackle that task for counties.
But the surge hasn’t materialized yet. Seven new cases were reported Saturday, and three Sunday.
But relatively few new test results seem to have been received in that time.
The State of Iowa on Sunday reported that 2,013 people have been tested in Dubuque County. The county’s total as of Friday — when no results from the targeted testing had been received yet — was 1,820.
So, it appears that at least 1,250 of the people from whom samples were taken during last week’s push have not received results yet.
Other notable developments in local COVID-19 testing on Sunday included:
- One more confirmed case was reported in both Clayton and Delaware counties, pushing their totals to 23 and eight, respectively.
- Statewide, 288 new cases were announced. The state’s total now stands at 11,959. Thirteen more related deaths were reported, pushing the state’s total to 265.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported another day with no new cases. However, two more deaths were reported of county residents confirmed to have COVID-19. The county has had nine such deaths — two more than Dubuque County despite having about half as many residents.
- Statewide, there were 280 additional confirmed cases announced. The state’s tally now stands at 10,219. With two more related deaths, the state’s toll now stands at 400.
In Illinois, there were 1,656 new cases, along with 57 additional related deaths. The state’s totals now stand at 77,741 cases and 3,406 deaths.