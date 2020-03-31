PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – Crawford County today reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
The person with the coronavirus is between the ages of 41 and 60, had not recently traveled to an area where COVID-19 is prevalent and had no known contact with a person who has the virus, according to a press release from Crawford County Public Health. Thus, the case is considered to be evidence of "community spread."
The release states that the person has been isolating at home since being tested.
The county’s public health department continues to investigate potential cases, according to the release.
Cindy Riniker, the county’s health officer, states in the release that “the vast majority of people who have COVID-19 will get better on their own at home and most people will not receive a test, so it is vital that each of us practice common-sense measures to avoid getting sick or spreading the virus.”