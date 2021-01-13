Forty-four additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the county total to 11,169.
There were no additional deaths added in Dubuque County, remaining at 146, the sixth-highest in the state.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 12% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County reported 12 additional cases during the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. today, for a total of 1,881. The county's death toll remains at 31.
Clayton County had eight additional cases, for a total of 1,490. The county's toll remains at 48.
Jones County reported seven additional cases, for a total of 2,681. There were no additional deaths reported in the county, remaining at 49 deaths.
Delaware County reported four additional cases, for a total of 1,699. The county's death toll remained at 35.
As of 11 a.m. today, just two long-term-care facilities in this five-county region remained on the outbreak list. As of 11 a.m.: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque had 41 cases; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque had 23 cases, an increase of one from 24 hours earlier.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,841 additional cases during the 24-hour span, bringing the total to 299,918 as of 11 a.m. today.
The state reported 10 additional deaths, increasing the toll to 4,232.