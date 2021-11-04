The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Five additional local COVID-19-related deaths were reported since one week ago — four in Dubuque County and one in Delaware County, Iowa.
- Another 434 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 from Oct. 27 to Wednesday — easily the county’s highest total since the state went to once-per-week data reporting. Elsewhere in Iowa, both Clayton and Delaware counties had 66 new cases; Jackson County had 52; and Jones County had 47.
- Thirty-five additional cases of COVID-19 in Grant County, Wis., were confirmed from Saturday to Wednesday. Elsewhere in southwest Wisconsin, Lafayette County had 39 new cases in that time; Iowa County, 41; and Crawford County, 35. Jo Daviess County, Ill., had 38 new cases.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, unchanged from Saturday.
- For current information on Dubuque County vaccination opportunities, visit www.dubuquecounty.org/sleevesup.
- New county-level hospitalization data for Iowa will be released today and included in Sunday’s update.
- As of Wednesday, 491,052 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 7,643 from a week earlier. A total of 86 additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 7,069. The state only updates these figures once per week.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 90 active cases among students, an increase of 54 since Thursday, and 25 among staff, an increase of 16. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported seven active cases among students systemwide, a decrease of three, and five or fewer cases among staff compared to last week. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 43 student cases on Wednesday, up eight since Friday, and 11 staff cases, unchanged.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,757,486 Iowans were fully vaccinated, 65.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- As of Wednesday, 165,903 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 68.2% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 8,892 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 799,174. The state’s related deaths increased by 71 to 8,554.
- As of Wednesday, 3,401,980 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 68% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 10,253 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 1,705,777. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 127 to 25,898.
- As of Wednesday, 7,661,549 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 70.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.