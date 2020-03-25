A Dubuque-based pharmacy chain announced that it expects no “substantial drug shortages” due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hartig Drug Company stated in a recent letter to customers that it had contacted its prescription drug suppliers for information on drug supplies.
The letter notes that “our drug suppliers do not expect any substantial drug shortages as most have six to 12 months of drug products” in stock.
The letter states that the pharmacy chain also has taken steps to ensure drug availability.