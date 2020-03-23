By now, you probably know the drill.
In the spirit of social distancing, nearly everything has temporarily closed up shop in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 — including your favorite gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios.
However, local experts say that now is an important time to remain active. It can boost immunity and contribute to your overall health. Practices like yoga and meditation also can help counter stress and anxiety.
In response, a variety of local fitness and wellness facilities are rolling out virtual options in order to help their members and others in the community remain healthy, active and grounded.
The Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA is in the process of making several resources available.
“It is going to be crucial that we work together as a community and provide ways for people to stay active while at home,” said Danielle Shea, director of marketing and communications.
Y-USA has provided YMCA360, also available on YouTube, which includes workouts for Bar Fit, Bootcamp and active older adult classes. More information can be found at YMCA360.org.
Another outlet is from Y vendor Les Mills, who offers everything from Bootcamp to Body Pump, Barr Fit, Cardio, Core X and more. The site, accessible at www.lesmills.com, also has workouts available in Spanish.
MOSSA is a third free resource that will be accessible for the next 60 days through the Y, providing comprehensive fitness classes online.
“In addition to these resources, we are exploring doing Facebook Live workouts with some instructors here at the Y, recording our instructors and doing our own YouTube channel with at-home workouts, as well as potential fitness challenges to encourage people to continue working out and taking brain breaks throughout the day to stay active,” Shea said.
To stay up-to-date on Y offerings, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/DubuqueYMYW, Instagram at Dubuqueymca_ywca, or dubuquey.org.
“We will be updating these regularly as this situation changes,” Shea said.
Planet Fitness also has boosted its virtual presence.
The Planet Fitness app is including access to fitness content and more than 500 exercises that can be done from home. In addition, the facility’s Facebook page is hosting Home Work-Ins, a series of free fitness classes available to anyone that will be streamed live at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and led by certified trainers, as well as special guests.
There is no equipment needed, and all classes will be 20 minutes or less.
Dubuque fitness instructor Krissy Murphy Mueller has launched a virtual group for early birds, with other available options as well. It’s appropriately titled, The Social Distancing Sweaty Sweethearts.
“I started a virtual group for my 5 a.m. workout group and invited others to join,” she said. “I will be doing live videos, plus pre-recorded videos and written up workouts. We will motivate each other with positive inspiration, and I am suggesting a gratitude journal.”
The private group can be joined by messaging Mueller via Facebook, or by requesting to join at tinyurl.com/vsyrtax. The cost is $25, which includes a month’s worth of cataloged workouts.
For local yogis, Challenge to Change in Dubuque is offering free online resources for toddlers through adults, as well as classes via Facebook and YouTube.
“We believe in taking care of our community during this time,” said owner Molly Andersen Schreiber.
B-1 Yoga, as well as Ignite Power Yoga Studio, both based in Dubuque, also are offering free classes via Facebook and YouTube.
According to Ignite owner Meg Rima, yoga and meditation are important tools during times such as these, in addition to remaining active.
“It keeps us grounded, connected, healthy and with a calm, clear state of mind,” she said. “This is affecting everyone, everywhere. I’m experiencing that people are stressed out about the unknown, stressed about losing their jobs, their retirement plans, their businesses, their at-risk loved ones. People are worried about kids who need to go to school to get food with the schools closing concerns, worried about our health care systems getting overloaded like in Italy, on and on.
“This is my community. And community is one of our core values at Ignite, so our virtual classes are a great way for us to keep our regular yoga students together with their yoga community and with everyone who wants to do yoga with us.”