The American Rivers Conference -- the NCAA Division III league containing Loras College, University of Dubuque and seven other member schools -- announced today that it is postponing four fall sports to the spring semester.
Football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball will be played in the spring. However, the conference still intends to go forward with four sports this fall -- men's and women's cross country, women's golf and women's tennis.
In a press release, the conference said certain mandates in its "Resocialization of Collegiate Sport plan" prompted concerns from its board of governors. Particularly, requirements to test athletes for COVID-19 "with short windows for test results in several sports" was a driving factor in the postponement. The conference added in the release that it was left with "no options" with regard to those fall sports.
Prior to today, the conference had issued statements throughout the summer conveying an intent to hold fall sports as planned.
"The conference now will focus on its plans for movement of the previously mentioned sports to the spring semester along with full conference competition in cross country, women’s golf and women’s tennis," the release said. "The discussion of winter sports also will take high priority in the coming weeks. The conference sponsors women’s and men’s basketball, women’s and men’s indoor track and field, and wrestling in the winter."
The league will make further announcements regarding fall postponements "as appropriate."