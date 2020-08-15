Research for the Kids will not hold its annual ride this year to raise money for research on children’s brain tumors and heart defects.
The local fundraising organization announced today that it was canceling this year’s event, set for Sept. 19, in the interest of the safety and well-being of participants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the organization plans to soon announce other ways it plans to support the work at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
“While we can’t do things like we typically would this September, we’ll still be providing an opportunity to support the kids fighting brain cancer and heart defects at the University of Iowa,” the announcement reads.