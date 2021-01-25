In Iowa, there were 469 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, bringing the total to 313,280 as of 11 a.m. Monday.
The state reported no new deaths, remaining at 4,488.
In Wisconsin, there were 946 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 533,917.
There were eight additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,699.
In Illinois, there were 2,944 new cases reported Monday, along with 49 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,104,763 cases and 18,798 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)