Officials announced Wednesday that one more inmate in Dubuque County Jail has been confirmed to have COVID-19.
The positive case came when samples were taken Saturday from 54 inmates as part of follow-up testing after an outbreak was discovered in the Dubuque jail, according to a press release. The inmate with coronavirus has been placed into medical segregation.
The first inmate case of COVID-19 was reported on June 19. Twenty-three more were confirmed on June 22 and four more on June 24 during testing prompted by the first case.
“Of the previous positive tests, most inmates are in the process of being medically cleared for return to general population status,” the release states.
Two jail staff members also were confirmed to have COVID-19 in early June, and one more case has been reported among staff since then.
Sheriff Joe Kennedy initially said he believed that the coronavirus was introduced into the jail by staff, then recently backtracked and said the outbreak might have originated among inmates.
The release states that all inmates who have tested negative will be retested on Monday, July 6.