The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- 11 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Four additional cases were reported in Clayton County; two in Delaware County; and one in Jones County during that time.
- Meanwhile, one additional case each was reported in Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- As of Wednesday, 149,994 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 57.9% of the area’s population of those ages 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The most recent county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of July 7, one resident of Dubuque County with COVID-19 was hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 651 additional residents have had COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 375,278. The state reported nine additional related deaths, raising the total to 6,158.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,539,485 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 57.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, a walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Royce Hall at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. For more information, call 608-723-6416.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported 169 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 614,224. The state’s death toll rose by five to 7,365.
- As of Wednesday, 2,958,065 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 59.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,398,409 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, an increase of 742 cases from Tuesday. The state’s death toll rose by seven to 23,343.
- As of Wednesday, 5,985,574 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 55.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.