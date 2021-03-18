More than 15,700 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Thursday shows that 15,757 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 1,004 from Wednesday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 26,825 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 451.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Thursday were:
- Clayton County residents: 4,718 who have received at least one dose (increase of 163 from Wednesday); 2,388 fully vaccinated (increase of 220)
- Delaware County residents: 3,955 who have received at least one dose (increase of 31); 2,134 fully vaccinated (increase of 62)
- Jackson County residents: 4,837 who have received at least one dose (increase of 78); 2,578 fully vaccinated (increase of 338)
- Jones County residents: 4,881 who have received at least one dose (increase of 242); 2,729 fully vaccinated (increase of 159)
State public health officials reported today that as of Thursday, 447,345 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 766,247 had received at least one dose so far.