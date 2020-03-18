In the wake of COVID-19 concerns, the Diocese of Madison, Wis., and the Diocese of Rockford, Ill., also have canceled public Masses.
The Diocese of Madison, which includes parishes in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties, has canceled the public celebration of Masses through April 3.
The Diocese of Rockford, which includes churches in Jo Daviess County, announced Tuesday that Masses would be canceled starting Tuesday and running through at least April 4.
The Archdiocese of Dubuque on Monday announced that public celebrations of Mass will be canceled beginning Thursday, March 19.