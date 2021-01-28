Sixty-nine additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 11,754.
Dubuque County's death toll fell to 160 deaths, one less than 24 hours previous, the sixth-highest in the state.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 10% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County reported nine additional cases for a total of 1,974. The county's death toll remains at 32.
Delaware County reported a drop in one case, lowering the total to 1,777. The county's death toll remains at 36.
Jones County reported seven additional cases, raising the total to 2,763. The county's death toll remains at 50.
Clayton County reported three additional cases, raising the total to 1,547. The county's death toll remains at 49.
As of 11 a.m. today, two Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list, though one of the homes does not show a current outbreak. The state lists Ennoble Nursing and Rehab as having 64 cases, only one of which had been reported in the past 14 days. Stonehill Care Center reported 23 cases as of 11 a.m. today, 14 of which have come in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,257 additional cases as of 11 a.m. today, bringing the state’s total to 316,437. The state reported 32 deaths, raising the total to 4,532.