The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors will consider a proposed countywide mask mandate on Thursday, Nov. 12.
The proposed measure is on the agenda for a meeting set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
County Board of Health members on Monday night again unanimously recommended such a measure. A slightly different proposal calling for a mask mandate was voted down, 2-1, by county supervisors in early September.
But on Monday, Supervisor Ann McDonough told the Board of Health that she will vote in favor of the mandate now, partly because she believes there is a new and growing consensus among the mayors of the county’s smaller cities with whom she speaks regularly.
McDonough and Dave Baker cast the votes against the mandate the first time around, while Jay Wickham supported it.
The mandate would require people older than 3 to wear face coverings in interior public spaces and businesses, as well as when they are outside if they are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Exceptions are included for those with breathing difficulty or under oxygen treatment, or those legally or medically required not to wear masks.
This second draft differs in two key ways from the first. It requires business owners to house masks at their entrances for would-be customers who don’t have one — masks which the county intends to supply in an effort to alleviate a perceived burden of enforcement on small businesses. It also has a sunset date of March 1.
The meeting can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/3lilZ3C. The meeting ID is 921 5883 0587, and the passcode is 013768.