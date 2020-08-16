In Iowa, there were 311 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Monday.
The state's total stood at 52,617 at that time.
Iowa’s related death toll increased by four and stood at 979 as of 11 a.m. Monday.
In Wisconsin, 455 new cases were reported Monday, pushing the total to 66,196.
No related deaths were recorded, so the state count remained at 1,039.
In Illinois, 1,773 new cases and 12 related deaths were reported Monday.
That pushes the state's totals to 207,854 cases and 7,756 deaths.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)