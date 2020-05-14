SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 386 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday.

The state total now is 13,675.

Twelve more related deaths were reported. The toll now stands at 318.

In Wisconsin, there were 373 new cases reported. The state total is 11,275. 

Thirteen additional deaths were announced, so that toll now is 434 statewide. 

In Illinois, the state reported an additional 3,239 cases, along with 138 more related deaths.

The state totals now stand at 87,937 cases and 3,928 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Thursday morning, May 14.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Thursday afternoon, May 14.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Thursday afternoon, May 14.

