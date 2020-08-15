Forty-four additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 1,789.
No new related deaths were reported in the county. That total stands at 31.
There were 336 new tests reported in that 24-hour period for a total of 21,710. That means the county had a positivity rate of 13.1% for that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate remained at 8.2%.
Delaware County reported five additional cases during the 24-hour time period, bringing its total to 130. Clayton County reported four more cases, increasing its total to 116.
Jackson County's total stood at 168 after reporting three more cases in 24 hours. Jones County reported one additional case and sat at 136 cases.
None of the Iowa counties in the Telegraph Herald's coverage area reported any new related deaths in the 24-hour period.
The Iowa Department of Public Health continues to report one long-term-care outbreak in Dubuque County, with three positive cases reported at Luther Manor Grand Meadows. One of those people has recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 832 additional cases in the 24-hour period. The state's total stands at 51,640.
There were nine additional deaths reported statewide. Iowa's death toll stood at 973 as of 11 a.m. today.