Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Five additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported locally from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. All were Iowa residents, with three from Jackson County and one each from Clayton and Jones counties.
- Dubuque County had 152 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in that 24-hour span. The county’s 14-day positivity rate had dropped to 18.8% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Its to-date positivity rate inched up to 20.7%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,436 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, an increase of 37 cases from 24 hours earlier.
- Delaware County had 28 new cases in the 24-hour period after having just three in the prior day. Its 14-day positivity rate stood at 21.9% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Jones County had another 18 cases in the 24-hour period. Its 14-day positivity fell to 29.3%, which no longer was the highest in the state, though it remained the third-highest.
The county’s rate and case count increased in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Iowa Department of Corrections did not release updated COVID-19 information Wednesday.
- Jackson County also had 18 more cases in the 24-hour stretch and its 14-day positivity rate stood at 20.9%.
- Clayton County had 17 new cases and a rate of 25.6% — the 10th highest in the state.
The state health department did not release updated county-level hospitalization data Wednesday. As of Monday, 59 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the fifth-highest total among Iowa counties. Also hospitalized were 16 infected Jones County residents, 13 from Clayton County, 12 from Jackson County and six from Delaware County.
- Thirteen local long-term-care facilities continue to be on the state’s outbreak lists. The case counts as of Wednesday night were: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 82 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 15 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 18 cases, an increase of two cases; Dubuque Specialty Care — seven cases; Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque — five cases, an increase of one; Bethany Home, Dubuque — four cases, an increase of one; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 82 cases; Edgewood Convalescent Home — nine cases, an increase of one; Anamosa Care Center — 63 cases; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 52 cases, an increase of two; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 35 cases; Elkader Care Center — nine cases; and Guttenberg Care Center — five cases, an increase of one.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count stood at 219,609 at 5 p.m. Wednesday, an increase of 3,486 over 24 hours earlier. The state’s related death toll rose by 45 to 2,271.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 57 additional cases Wednesday; Iowa County, 22; and Lafayette County, eight. Crawford County reported 10 new cases, and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections reported the same figures Wednesday as the prior day for the outbreak at Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution — 300 inmate cases and 65 staff infected.
- Statewide, there were 5,469 new cases reported Wednesday, pushing the total to 369,442. There were 63 new related deaths recorded, so that toll moved to 3,178.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 19 more confirmed cases Wednesday and a seven-day positivity rate of 13.5%.
Statewide, there were 11,378 new confirmed and probable cases, along with 155 additional related deaths. The state’s totals moved to 685,467 cases and 11,832 deaths.