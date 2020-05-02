The airline serving Dubuque Regional Airport soon will require that nearly all of its passengers wear masks while on board.
American Airlines recently announced the move.
“We ask customers to bring their own masks or face coverings they’re comfortable with when they travel," said Kurt Stache, senior vice president of customer experience, in a press release. "American is working to procure face masks and hand sanitizer as a supplement."
The only exceptions will be for "very young passengers and those with conditions that prevent them from wearing a face covering," a press release states.
Starting last Friday, the airline started requiring that all flight attendants wear masks.