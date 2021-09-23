The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Three additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 were recorded in Dubuque County since Wednesday Sept. 15, as well as one in Jones County. Dubuque County added 228 new active cases in one week’s time. Jones County added 100 cases, Jackson County added 78, Delaware County added 55, and Clayton County added 53.
- In Wisconsin, 131 new cases were confirmed in Grant County since Saturday, along with 43 new cases in Iowa County, 10 cases in Lafayette County and 38 new cases in Crawford County. Another 26 cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties.
The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. See the full list of vaccination sites at https://bit.ly/2Wzf4M9.• The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data shows that, as of Sept. 15, 21 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, unchanged from one week earlier. Three Delaware County residents were hospitalized, an increase of one from a week earlier. Two Jones County residents were hospitalized, unchanged from a week earlier. One Clayton County resident was hospitalized, a decrease of one. One Jackson County resident was hospitalized, a decrease of two.
- As of the State of Iowa’s last update on Wednesday, 440,680 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 12,163 from a week earlier. Eighty-one more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,482. The state only updates these figures once per week.
- As of Wednesday, the Dubuque Community School District reported 24 active cases among students and six among staff. Holy Family Catholic Schools reports fewer than six cases systemwide. Western Dubuque County Community School District reported four active cases among students and three among staff.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,687,283 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 63% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 13,367 new COVID-19 cases were reported between Saturday and Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 707,084. The state’s related deaths increased by 49 to 7,876.
- As of Wednesday, 3,249,542 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 65% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 14,978 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 1,605,320. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 153 to 24,699.
- As of Wednesday, 6,688,856 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 61.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.