Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Twenty-nine additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday, pushing the county’s total to 763. The new positive cases came out of 632 new completed tests — a 4.6% positivity rate. The county’s rate to date is 5.8%, a figure that had been climbing in recent days. With no new deaths, Dubuque County’s total of 22 has been unchanged since June 15. The number of people who have recovered ticked up eight, so the number of “active” cases in the county stood at 302 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday — an increase of 21 from one day prior. The State of Iowa website lists eight people hospitalized in Dubuque County with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, July 7.
- Jackson County reported three new cases during the 24-hour span. Jones, Clayton and Delaware counties each had two new cases during that time period.
- Statewide, there were 32,511 total cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, an increase of 476 over 24 hours earlier. Ten additional related deaths were reported, bringing the toll to 735.
- In Wisconsin, five more cases were reported in Grant County Wednesday, bringing its total to 185. Of that number, 117 are recovered, according to the most recent figures provided. Wednesday’s graphic incorrectly listed a much higher number recovered.
- Crawford County had two additional cases. Lafayette and Iowa counties remained unchanged.
- In Wisconsin, another 598 confirmed cases were reported statewide Wednesday, pushing the state’s total to 33,154. Two additional related deaths were reported, so the toll moved to 807.
- In Illinois, there were 980 new confirmed cases statewide Wednesday, including 36 additional confirmed deaths. The state has a total of 149,432 cases, including 7,099 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County’s totals remained at 50 cases and one death.