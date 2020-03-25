State of Wisconsin officials have banned access to public playground equipment as public health officials continue to stem the outbreak of COVID-19.
Contact sports, such as basketball, soccer or football, also cannot be played on public property, Gov. Tony Evers ordered Tuesday. The rules are part of a larger “safer at home” order designed to slow the spread of the potentially dangerous virus.
Residents still can use the parks for solo recreational activities, such as walking, hiking, flying kites or biking.