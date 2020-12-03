FENNIMORE, Wis. — Southwest Tech will begin temperature screenings for all students, faculty, staff and visitors beginning Monday, Dec. 7.
A press release states that such screenings are a part of the school’s Return to Campus plan and will be conducted in all campus facilities, including outreach centers. The screenings are intended to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Employees and security will use an infrared thermometer, and anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will be asked to return home, according to the release. Individuals with high temperatures then will follow a plan to notify campus officials.
The school also requires face masks and social-distancing practices.