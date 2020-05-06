Ballots are available for in-person early voting in the June 2 primary.
In-person voting will be limited to curbside voting at Dubuque County Election Annex, 75 Locust St. in Dubuque, according to a press release.
Voters should call 563-587-3870, ext. 1980, upon arriving at the annex, and staff will help them cast their ballot while remaining in their vehicle.
Voters are encouraged to cast their ballots by mail because of social-distancing and other requirements prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
All registered voters have received forms to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them. Voters can complete the request form, sign it and mail it back no later than 5 p.m. May 22 in order to receive a ballot and a postage-paid envelope.
Completed ballots must be postmarked no later than June 1.