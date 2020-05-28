Dubuque’s Five Flags Center announced Wednesday that it plans to reopen this summer for concerts, shows and events with limited seating and temperature screenings.
Staff members have developed plans with ASM Global, which manages operations at the city-owned arena and theater.
No set date has been announced. However, facility Marketing Manager Jesse Gavin said the soonest likely would be for the Dueling Dogs World Championship on July 31 to Aug. 2.
Seating inside the about-4,000-seat arena, as well as the theater, likely will be limited, with a cap in the arena of 2,500 seats, Gavin said.
New procedures upon reopening will include the use of personal protective equipment by staff, “contactless transactions,” physical and social distancing, and temperature checks of staff and attendees, according to a press release.
Additional details will be released in the near future, with Five Flags staff working within guidelines provided by local and state public health authorities, per the release.
Five Flags and similar facilities have been closed since mid-March at the state’s order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. The Five Flags custodial staff has continued to clean and disinfect the building.
Events, from Baby Shark Live! to a hip-hop showcase headlined by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, have been forced off of the venue’s schedule. However, center staff was able to reschedule a majority of planned events.
The facility also continued to book additional events, which will be announced in the coming weeks, Gavin said.