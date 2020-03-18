A divided Dubuque County Board of Supervisors this week voted to allocate $950,000 to better ready the county to respond to a potential outbreak of COVID-19.
The Dubuque County Emergency Response Team on COVID-19 — made up of City of Dubuque and county officials, as well as health care professionals — updated the supervisors on their early efforts and plans for the inevitable arrival of the virus in the community.
Patrice Lambert, executive director of the county health department, said those actions included creating a framework for emergency reporting and public education, as well as response.
“It would be an increase of up to 75 hours per week,” she said. “Then, we’re also looking at supplies, masks and shields if they become available for purchase, then hand sanitizers and thermometers, which we would need in any quarantine situation.”
For that, the team estimated the Health Department would need $45,000 to last 12 weeks.
Supervisor Jay Wickham, though, insisted the efforts be given much more, to be safe. He proposed allocating $500,000 to the health department to potentially be used if needed.
“At this stage, I don’t believe it’s going to be helpful if you come back to the board for every $15,000 ask,” he said. “You’ll have to work quicker.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough, however, insisted that the county’s three elected supervisors stay in the loop.
When Wickham also proposed $250,000 be allocated for general pandemic-related needs, as requested by county Human Resources Administrator Dawn Sherman and Budget Director Stella Runde, McDonough again called for more oversight.
“I don’t want it to be that broad,” she said. “I would want to be more involved. It should be more reflective of where we are. I don’t want to give up oversight just because this is unprecedented.”
County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger also got a $200,000 increase, which would, in part, help pay for part-time hours for people who are trained in incident command to assist if need be. This, too, was more than what Berger asked for.
The motions for all three allocations passed, 2-1, with Wickham and Supervisor Dave Baker voting in favor of them.
The supervisors also named oncologist Dr. Bobby Koneru the county’s medical liaison for COVID-19 efforts. The doctor had approached Wickham with the idea of serving in the paid role.
“It’s important for the community to hear from a medical professional,” Koneru said. “The boards would be creating the agenda, in coordination with the medical professionals. Then, I would be articulating that.”
He said he would work closely with infectious disease specialist Dr. John Viner and pulmonary critical care specialists in developing messaging.
Koneru’s proposal mentions compensation that would be determined later, to McDonough’s chagrin. The board later decided that his pay would come out of the $500,000 allocation to the health department.
The supervisors approved his appointment unanimously.