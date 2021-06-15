The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
- Four additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.
- Two additional cases were reported in Crawford County, Wis., while one more was reported in Grant County, Wis.
- Meanwhile, one fewer case each was reported in Clayton County, Iowa, and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- Starting today, the Telegraph Herald is providing vaccination figures that include all residents as young as 12 years old. Monday marked the first day on which children ages 12 to 15 could be fully vaccinated.
- As of Monday, 142,922 residents of the TH’s coverage area had been fully vaccinated. That represents 55.2% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 18, at Kennedy Mall. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Monday. The most-recent data showed, as of Sunday, that two residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 72 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the state’s total to 372,649. The state reported no additional related deaths, remaining at 6,102.
- As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,449,481 people in Iowa had been fully vaccinated — 54.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, walk-in vaccine clinics are scheduled this week on Thursday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at Royce Hall in Platteville and 3 to 6 p.m. at the former Shopko building in Lancaster. Preregister at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/.
- In Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported 185 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 611,719. The state also reported two additional related deaths, raising the death toll to 7,208.
- As of Monday, 2,722,024 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, 54.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12.
- Illinois reported 1,387,760 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, an increase of 165 cases. The state’s death toll rose by nine to 23,070.
- As of Monday, 5,435,511 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 50.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12.