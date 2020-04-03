Another confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jones County, Iowa, was announced Thursday, but despite some confusion, neighboring Delaware County still has none.
Sixty-six new cases in Iowa were announced, bringing the statewide total to 614. That total represents a 12% increase over Wednesday’s tally.
Jones County now has five confirmed cases. No new cases were reported in Clayton, Dubuque or Jackson counties, so their tallies remain at two, 22 and one, respectively.
State officials initially announced that Delaware County had its first case, but Regional Medical Center in Manchester announced that the positive diagnosis was incorrectly attributed to a Delaware County resident.
Two more deaths of people with COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Iowa, raising the total to 11.
In Illinois, 715 new cases were announced Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 7,695, an increase of about 10% over Wednesday. Jo Daviess County still has three confirmed cases.
The state’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 16 to 157.
Wisconsin’s COVID-19 total grew by 379 on Thursday to 1,730 total, a 28% increase over Wednesday’s count. But Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties did not contribute to that jump, as no new cases were reported in any of the four. They have had one, two, three and no confirmed cases, respectively.
Seven more deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total to 31.