Twenty-nine additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total climbed to 12,870.
No new deaths were reported in the county during the 24-hour span. The county's total remained at 202, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Eight new cases were reported in Clayton County, raising the county's total to 1,640.
The state reported seven new cases each in Delaware and Jackson counties. Their respective totals rose to 1,980 and 2,163.
Four new cases were reported in Jones County. The county's total rose to 2,911.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa reported 503 additional COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the state's total to 353,902.
There were 13 additional related deaths reported, increasing the statewide total to 5,835.