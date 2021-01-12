Four more COVID-19-releated deaths were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, raising the total to 146, the sixth-highest in the state.
Clayton County also recorded an additional death in that 24-hour period.
Thirty-three additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed in that time frame, bringing the county total to 11,125.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 12% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County reported 12 additional cases during the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. today, for a total of 1,869. The county's death toll remains at 31.
Clayton County had four additional cases, for a total of 1,482. With one additional death, the county's toll moved to 48.
Jones County reported eight additional cases, for a total of 2,674. There were no additional deaths reported in the county, remaining at 49 deaths.
Delaware County reported six additional cases, for a total of 1,695. The county's death toll remained at 35.
As of 11 a.m. today, just two long-term-care facilities in this five-county region remained on the outbreak list with Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque having been removed from the list. As of 11 a.m.: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque had 41 cases; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque had 22 cases, an increase of two from 24 hours earlier.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,200 additional cases during the 24-hour span, bringing the total to 298,077 as of 11 a.m. today.
The state reported 83 additional deaths, increasing the toll to 4,222.