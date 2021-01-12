SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.
Where is COVID-19 in Iowa 01-12-2021
Four more COVID-19-releated deaths were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, raising the total to 146, the sixth-highest in the state. 

Clayton County also recorded an additional death in that 24-hour period. 

Thirty-three additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed in that time frame, bringing the county total to 11,125.

The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained at 12% as of 11 a.m. today.

Jackson County reported 12 additional cases during the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. today, for a total of 1,869. The county's death toll remains at 31.

Clayton County had four additional cases, for a total of 1,482. With one additional death, the county's toll moved to 48.

Jones County reported eight additional cases, for a total of 2,674. There were no additional deaths reported in the county, remaining at 49 deaths.

Delaware County reported six additional cases, for a total of 1,695. The county's death toll remained at 35.

As of 11 a.m. today, just two long-term-care facilities in this five-county region remained on the outbreak list with Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque having been removed from the list. As of 11 a.m.: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque had 41 cases; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque had 22 cases, an increase of two from 24 hours earlier.

Statewide, Iowa reported 1,200 additional cases during the 24-hour span, bringing the total to 298,077 as of 11 a.m. today.

The state reported 83 additional deaths, increasing the toll to 4,222.