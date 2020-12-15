There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths in the five area Iowa counties confirmed between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today.
Two deaths were reported for Clayton County in that time span, while one each was recorded for Dubuque and Jones counties.
Clayton County's toll moved to 27, Dubuque County's to 126 and Jones County's to 34.
There were 29 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Dubuque County during that 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 10,0376. The county’s 14-day positivity rate fell to 12%.
During the 24-hour period, 12 more cases were confirmed for Jackson County, pushing its total to 1,685. Its related death toll remained at 23.
Nine more cases were confirmed for Clayton County, so its count rose to 1,269. Four new cases each were recorded for Delaware and Jones counties, moving their respective totals to 1,554 and 2,479. Delaware County's death toll remained at 27.
The state is now reporting outbreaks at eight long-term-care facilities in this five-county region. Great River Care Center in McGregor is no longer on the list.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Stonehill Care Center -- 24 cases
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 23 cases, an increase of one case
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 22 cases
- Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 20 cases, an increase of five cases
- Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 51 cases, an increase of two cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 85 cases
JACKSON COUNTY
The state continues to report no outbreaks in Jackson County, though there are local reports of outbreaks in the county. Efforts to receive explanations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Jackson County Health Department have not been successful.
JONES COUNTY
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,364 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing the state’s total to 258,283. There were 67 additional related deaths reported, so the toll rose to 3,340.