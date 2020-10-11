Eighty-five additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 4,146.
Those 85 new cases came from 258 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 32,853. That means the county had a positivity rate of 33% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate rose slightly to 12.6%.
Delaware County reported 14 additional confirmed cases, increasing the county’s total to 570.
Jackson County reported 13 additional cases for a total of 452.
Clayton and Jones counties each reported five additional cases, increasing their county totals to 314 and 352, respectively.
No additional related deaths were reported in the time frame in any of the five counties. Dubuque County remained at 47, Delaware County stayed at six, and there are still three each for Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties.
State health officials report that outbreaks continue at three area long-term-care facilities.
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester reported one additional case, for a total of 66, with 41 individuals reported as recovered.
MercyOne Dyersville continued to report 20 cases with seven recovered and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque continued to report 17 cases and 14 recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,262 additional cases, for a total of 99,620.
The death toll in Iowa rose by six, to 1,460.