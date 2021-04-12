Ten additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the number of cases in the county to 13,033.
No new deaths were reported in the county during the most-recent 24-hour span. The county’s total remained at 202, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Jackson County added three more cases in that time period, increasing its total to 2,171.
Two additional cases were confirmed in Delaware County as of 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 2,010.
Jones County added one new case for a total of 2,921.
Clayton County also added one new case for a total of 1,653 as of 11 a.m. today.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of individuals who have tested positive rose to 357,041, an increase of 148 during the 24-hour span.
The state did not report any additional related deaths, so the toll remained at 5,857 at 11 a.m.