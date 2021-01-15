Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Four more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the tri-state area as of 5 p.m. Thursday. There were two more such deaths reported in Dubuque County, one in Delaware County, Iowa, and one in Lafayette County, Wis.
- Dubuque County added 39 new COVID-19 positive cases between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate inched up to 12%.
- Eleven additional cases were confirmed in Jackson County during the 24-hour span, and the county’s 14-day positivity rate moved down slightly to 16%.
- Ten additional cases were reported in Delaware County. The county’s rate rose to 13%.
- Clayton County had six additional cases, and its rate fell to 17%.
- Jones County had five additional cases and its rate ticked down to 13%.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health did not release updated county-level hospitalization data on Thursday. The most recent update from Monday afternoon showed: Dubuque County had 12 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Clayton County had five; Delaware County had four; Jackson County, two; Jones County, none.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there were just two area long-term-care facilities in this five-county region on the outbreak list. The cases include 41 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque and 23 at Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque, an increase of one over 24 hours earlier.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,505 in 24 hours for a total of 301,824. There were 19 additional deaths, and the toll stood at 4,251 at 5 p.m. Thursday.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 15 additional cases Thursday. Lafayette County reported seven more cases. Crawford County had three new cases. Iowa County had two new cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 2,712 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 515,982. There were 42 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,290.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported four additional cases Thursday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 6,652 new cases Thursday, along with 88 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,052,682 cases and 17,928 deaths.