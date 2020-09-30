In Iowa, there were 1,053 additional cases of COVID-19 reported from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 88,562.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 19 to 1,343.
In Wisconsin, 2,319 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 122,274.
There were 27 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,327.
In Illinois, 2,273 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 35 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 293,274 cases and 8,672 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)