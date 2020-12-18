Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- There were 10 more COVID-19-related deaths of area residents reported from 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
- There were three more related deaths reported for both Dubuque and Clayton counties in Iowa. Dubuque County’s total of 129 was the fifth-highest in the state as of that time.
- Two more deaths were attributed to Jackson County, Iowa, and one each to Jones County, Iowa, and Grant County, Wis. Grant County’s total of 76 deaths is the 15th-highest in Wisconsin.
- Another 40 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 11.8% as of the latter time.
- Dubuque County’s four Iowa neighbors all recorded single-digit increases in total cases — eight for Clayton County, seven for Jones County, five for Jackson County and four for Delaware County. Of those four counties, Clayton and Jackson had the highest 14-day positivity rates at 15.6% each. Jones County’s rate stood at 14.9%, while Delaware County’s was at 10.8%
- State officials did not release updated hospitalization data Thursday. The latest data, from Tuesday afternoon, showed Dubuque County had 24 residents hospitalized; Delaware County had five; Jones and Clayton counties each had four; and Jackson County had one.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the state still was reporting outbreaks at eight local long-term-care facilities. The case counts were: Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 24 cases; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 23; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23, an increase of one over 24 hours earlier; Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 22; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 85; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
- Statewide, there were 1,817 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, pushing the state’s total to 262,596. The state’s related death toll rose by 97 to 3,451.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 26 additional cases had been confirmed in Iowa County on Thursday. Grant County reported 25 new cases, Lafayette County recorded eight more, and Crawford County’s update included six new cases.
- Statewide, there were 3,643 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 448,441. There were 59 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,255.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 24 new cases on Thursday. The county health department stated that its seven-day positivity rate was 13.2% and included this comment regarding the bump in cases: “A reminder that being in the tri-state area occasionally there is a delay in cases being reported.”
- Statewide, there were 8,828 new confirmed and probable cases in the state Thursday, along with 181 additional related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 879,428 cases and 14,835 deaths.