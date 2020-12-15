Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Seven more deaths in the tri-state area counties have been attributed to COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Monday. Dubuque County added two more deaths between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. Grant County, Wis., also added two more deaths Monday. Clayton, Delaware and Jones counties each had one additional death in the 24-hour time span.
- Dubuque County rose above 10,000 positive cases in with 27 additional cases confirmed between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 13.1%.
- Clayton County reported seven additional cases and a 14-day positivity rate of 16.2%. Delaware County reported five additional cases and a rate of 12.8%. Jackson County reported four new cases and a rate of 16.8%. Jones County reported two additional cases, with a rate of 15.8%.
- The state health department reported county-level hospitalization data as of Sunday. Dubuque County reported 22 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of eight over the most recent data from Wednesday. Jones County dropped from 13 hospitalized to six; Clayton County went down from nine to six; Jackson County had four on Wednesday and none as of Sunday; and Delaware County remained at three hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, the state was reporting outbreaks at nine local long-term-care facilities. The case counts were: Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 24 cases, an increase of one; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 23, an increase of one; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 22; Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 17, an increase of two; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 85; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 39; and Guttenberg Care Center — 51, an increase of two. No Jackson County long-term-care centers are on the list, though at least one facility wrote about an outbreak in its December newsletter. Calls to local and state officials for clarification have not been returned.
- Iowa’s statewide total grew by 1,072, to 257,321. The state’s related death toll rose by 70, to 3,273.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported an increase of 11 cases Monday, along with the two deaths. Iowa County had eight new cases Monday; Crawford County had four; and Lafayette County added one. With an increase in recoveries, Lafayette County is down to 39 active cases.
- Statewide, there were 2,122 new cases Monday in Wisconsin, pushing the total to 438,895. There were 12 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,068.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported two more cases Monday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported an increase of 7,214 new confirmed cases Monday, along with 103 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 856,118 cases and 14,394 deaths.