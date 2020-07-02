News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Record 50 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

Organizers nix Dragon Boat Festival over COVID-19

U.S., South Africa report new records as coronavirus rises

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

1 more inmate at Dubuque County Jail positive with COVID-19

Each of 10 counties in TH coverage area see COVID-19 increase in 24 hours

COVID-19 cases surge in Dubuque County, as local establishments close due to coronavirus exposures