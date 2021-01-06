In Iowa, there were 2,854 additional COVID-19 cases reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 289,533.
The state reported 61 additional related deaths, moving the death toll to 4,060.
In Wisconsin, there were 3,406 new cases today, pushing the total to 494,747.
There were 60 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,039.
In Illinois, there were 7,569 new cases reported Wednesday, along with 139 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 999,288 cases and 17,096 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)