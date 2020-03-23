COVID-19 case in Jo Daviess County

Jo Daviess County, Ill., had its first COVID-19 case confirmed today.

The number of confirmed cases in Illinois increased by nearly 40% today, with 296 new cases. The state now has 1,049 total. Nine people have died.

Nearly 8,400 people have been tested in the state, though it's unclear how many of those test results have been received.

Wisconsin also saw a 36% increase, as the number of confirmed cases in that state jumped from 281 on Saturday to 381 today. Four people have died.

Still, no cases have been confirmed in Crawford, Grant, Iowa or Lafayette counties.

There have been 6,230 negative tests in the state.