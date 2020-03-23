Two more COVID-19 cases among Dubuque County residents were confirmed Sunday, but the county’s medical liaison on the outbreak said there likely are 200 unconfirmed cases in the county, based on projections.
Both of the new cases were confirmed in residents ages 41 to 60. As is typical, no additional information has been released on those cases, such as what city the individuals live in or how they might have gotten the virus.
The county now has four confirmed cases, but Dr. Bobby Koneru, an oncologist who serves on the Dubuque Board of Health and who recently was appointed as the medical liaison, suspects the unofficial tally is much, much higher.
“The CDC has their own method of calculating how many infected people may be out there,” he said. “By their method, if you have two cases confirmed, the estimate is you have 100 unconfirmed cases. It’s around a multiple of 50. With four confirmed cases, by that crude estimate, we would have around 200 cases (in Dubuque County). I think that’s very possible, based on the way we’ve been watching the doubling (of the cases) and how easily transmissible it is.”
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Statewide, officials announced another 22 confirmed cases Sunday. The state’s total now stands at 90 — double what it was on Friday. No cases have been confirmed in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
There have been 1,215 negative tests in the state.
At an afternoon news conference, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a new round of temporary closures.
She ordered all of the state’s hair salons, barbershops, medical spas, massage therapists, tattoo shops and swimming pools to close until March 31. She also suspended foreclosures on residential, commercial and agriculture properties.
Noting that child care was essential to allowing many essential workers to continue working, Reynolds asked schools and community centers to help provide space for it.
Reynolds said the state is working with FEMA to acquire personal protective equipment for health-care facilities. She said the state is expecting a shipment early this week
To limit the spread of COVID-19 — and the rate at which it spreads — Koneru said his advice to residents is “to close the loop on who they’re coming in contact with.”
“Even with social distancing, there are some flaws in that because we don’t always know what the other people have been exposed to,” he said. “The more we can do to control who is surrounding us, is the best step to flatten this curve.”
Koneru said he agrees with states such as Illinois, which have ordered restrictive shelter-in-place orders.
“They’re taking a more aggressive stance, and the more aggressive we are with this, the more time it’s going to buy us,” he said. “In health care, we’re worried about a shortage of masks, gowns, (intensive-care unit) beds and ventilators. If we take an aggressive stance, we’re buying ourselves more time. If we can shelter in place, we can still handle it with enough (health care) capacity.”
But Reynolds said she doesn’t think the stricter “stay-at-home” measures are necessary at this time because residents are complying with state guidelines to avoid gatherings, maintain social distance and stay home if people are sick.
“I think we can manage it if Iowans do what I’m asking them to do,” Reynolds said. “Stay home when you’re sick. Be responsible. If we all do that, we will get through this.”