Vintage Torque Fest organizers have announced that this year’s event will be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The show will now be held July 3-5, at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, according to a press release. The event was originally scheduled for May 1-2.
The annual event is a fundraiser designed to help families of children with congenital heart defects.
The event attracts hot rod and motorcycle owners from across the country, as well as artists, vendors and live entertainment on multiple stages.