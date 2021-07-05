The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
- One additional Dubuque County resident was confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. The county’s total increased to 13,540.
- An additional Jackson County resident also was confirmed to have COVID-19, increasing the county’s cases to 2,252.
- As of Sunday, 148,960 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 57.6% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- Iowa health officials announced Thursday that county hospitalization figures now will be updated once per week on Thursdays. The most-recent county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Wednesday, two residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 60 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 374,180. The state’s related death toll remained 6,146.
- As of Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,524,414 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 57% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not provide updated statewide case or death totals Sunday. As of Friday, the state had 612,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,315 related deaths.
- As of Sunday, 2,926,980 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 58.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health also did not provide updated statewide case or death totals Sunday. As of Friday, the state had 1,392,552 COVID-19 cases and 23,245 related deaths.
- As of Sunday, 5,895,261 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 54.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.