Thirty additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 755 as of 11 a.m. today.
A total of 545 additional completed tests were recorded during that time, pushing the county's total to 13,027.
No additional related deaths were reported in the county. The toll remains at 22. A total of 436 county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
The most recent state data shows eight people with COVID-19 in Dubuque hospitalized as of Tuesday.
Elsewhere, three more confirmed cases were reported in the 24-hour span in Jones County, pushing its tally to 64. Two more cases were logged in Jackson County, which now has 36. One more case was reported in Clayton County, which sits at 45.
No new cases were reported in Delaware County, which remains at 51.
Statewide, 461 new cases were recorded in that time frame. There were 32,388 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Seven additional related deaths were reported, so the total is at 732.