PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- One day after announcing plans to implement "alternative delivery" for classes following spring break, University of Wisconsin-Platteville officials opted to start that break early and cancel next week's classes.
Both the State of Wisconsin and the federal government have declared states of emergency due to the outbreak of COVID-19, a respiratory illness rapidly spreading across the country.
Students will be on an "extended spring break" from now until March 29. Alternate delivery of classes, such as online instruction, will take place from March 30 to April 9.
Another break is planned for April 10 to 13, and face-to-face classes are set to resume April 14, according to university leaders.