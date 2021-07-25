The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
Two additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in both Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin, while one case each was tabulated for Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin and Jo Daviess County, Ill. Because the State of Iowa only updates figures on Wednesdays, the local county totals were unchanged from the update provided in Thursday’s edition.
No additional related deaths were reported in the TH’s 10-county coverage area.
As of Saturday, 151,163 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 58.4% of the area’s population that is at least 12 years old.
The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 26, at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St., in Dubuque. Vaccinations also will be available from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, July 27 to 30, in the Grand Ballroom at the Dubuque County Fair. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Wednesday, one resident of Dubuque County with COVID-19 was hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
The State of Iowa provides updated COVID-19 figures only once per week, on Wednesdays. A total of 376,673 residents have had COVID-19, and there have been 6,170 related deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Wednesday, 1,556,036 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 58.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
In Wisconsin, 771 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 616,503. The state’s related deaths increased by eight to 7,398.
As of Wednesday, 2,994,073 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 59.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
Illinois now provides COVID-19 updates on Fridays. On Friday, the state reported 1,407,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 7,983 from one week earlier. The related death toll increased by 47 during that time to 23,401.
As of Saturday, 6,077,778 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated — 56.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.